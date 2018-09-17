Go to ...
RSS Feed

September 17, 2018

Search Oswego County Today

Granby Families, Teachers Kick Off School Year With Celebration

Written by Submitted article, Sep 17, 2018, 0 Comments

GRANBY – Hundreds of Granby Elementary School families recently attended a school year kickoff celebration sponsored by the Parent Teacher Group.

Teachers Kara Collins, Reenie Distin and Candy McCann are all smiles as they prepare to serve chips to families during the school’s kickoff celebration.

Teachers Kara Collins, Reenie Distin and Candy McCann are all smiles as they prepare to serve chips to families during the school’s kickoff celebration.

The event provided students and their families with an opportunity to get together for an evening of food, fun and friendship.

Granby faculty members and teachers fired up the grill and served hot dogs, chips and drinks to the attendees.

In addition to the food, there were bounce houses, a DJ and a dunking booth, where teachers volunteered to sit in the dunk tank.

“This isn’t a structured event, it’s very informal,” said Granby PTG President Kayla Sherman. “The kids get to see staff in a different setting and connect with them outside of school.”

A student is all smiles as he makes his way down an inflatable slide during the school’s welcome back kickoff event.

A student is all smiles as he makes his way down an inflatable slide during the school’s welcome back kickoff event.

Sherman noted that the celebration is one of many events sponsored by the PTG throughout the year.

For more information on the organization, or to become involved, please contact [email protected] or leave a message for a PTG board member at the school, 315-593-5480.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories From Community

%d bloggers like this: