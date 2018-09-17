Granby Families, Teachers Kick Off School Year With Celebration

GRANBY – Hundreds of Granby Elementary School families recently attended a school year kickoff celebration sponsored by the Parent Teacher Group.

The event provided students and their families with an opportunity to get together for an evening of food, fun and friendship.

Granby faculty members and teachers fired up the grill and served hot dogs, chips and drinks to the attendees.

In addition to the food, there were bounce houses, a DJ and a dunking booth, where teachers volunteered to sit in the dunk tank.

“This isn’t a structured event, it’s very informal,” said Granby PTG President Kayla Sherman. “The kids get to see staff in a different setting and connect with them outside of school.”

Sherman noted that the celebration is one of many events sponsored by the PTG throughout the year.

For more information on the organization, or to become involved, please contact [email protected] or leave a message for a PTG board member at the school, 315-593-5480.

