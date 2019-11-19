Granby Gators Show Gratitude

GRANBY – Granby Elementary Gators had a lot to celebrate at a recent school assembly.

Principal Gina Salerno kicked-off the school-wide recognition event by honoring several students who received shout-outs from staff members who observed the students who excelled in academic projects and displayed helpfulness, among other highlights.

Following the shout-outs, Salerno was ecstatic to share the names of Granby students who received the monthly character trait award for having exhibited gratitude throughout November.

Gratitude, she said, is the quality of being thankful and having the readiness to show for it, all while returning kindness.

Salerno shared with students and her staff that she was grateful to work “in an amazing school,” for students and her colleagues, and for teachers who show compassion daily. During the season of thanks, Salerno encouraged all attendees to reach out to someone they know and let them know how thankful they are for them.

Granby Gator gratitude honorees include:

Paige Murphy, Kailey Andrews, Jacob Sierra, Evangeline Wilson, Amelia Hughes, Devin Patchen, Layla Kirsch, Noah Salisbury, Domoniq Higgins, Jasmine Tice, Brian Reed Jr., Stormie Toro, Jayden Woodward, Jayden LaGrow, Zakary Phelps, Dillon Hall, Roberto Cardenas, Marissa Havens, Nicole Williams, Drake Garcia and James Farfaglia. Additional awardees are: Tristan Gonzalez, Manuel Aguzar, Chiara Halladay, Harlow Hayward, Kyleigh Howell, Finnley Tarbe, Abigail Alonzo Mendez, Keila Alonzo Mendez, Tessa Knopp, Nadia Motyka, Joshua Davis Jr., Josephine Valenzuela, Grant Standish, Rosemary Perez-Valasquez, Carter Bell, Dawn Mull, Izzabelle DeGroat, Addison Ludlow, Ginni DuMont, Brayden Carter, Lydia Goritski, Gavin Love, Liam Cooper and Jahleaa Heaney.

Each honoree received a certificate of recognition and thunderous applause from their peers, Granby Elementary staff members and guests.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...