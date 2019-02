GRANBY – Several Granby Elementary School students celebrated the 100th day of the 2018-19 school year by dressing up as if they were a centenarian.

Pictured are a handful of students in Caitlin Besio’s kindergarten classroom who rose to the challenge.

Besio said the celebration continued in several core academic areas, as students wrote about what they would do if they had $100, counted to 100 and made a 100-piece cereal necklace.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...