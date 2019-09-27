Granby Students Honored For Curiosity

GRANBY – Students at Granby Elementary who have shown a desire to learn about a variety of topics since the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year were recently honored with the school’s character education honors for the month of September.

A display of inquisitiveness the first few weeks of school have earned several Granby students with a curiosity award during a recent school-wide assembly. The following students from grades kindergarten to six received the monthly recognition: Ki’arra Flanagan, Troy Hall, Noah Barnes, Abigael Schneider, Owen Algarin, Kenneth Ramirez-Lopez, Mitchell Babbitt, Isabelle Neill, Xavier Alfaro, Carter Brown, Robert Jackowski, Avery Moore, Karyannette Barbosa-Fontan, Aydan Shinnick, Thomas Blasczienski, Fayth Brown, Cambrie Clark, Miles Rinn, Makenzie Worden, Addisyn Coffey, Joan Overton, Caleb Richmond, Alvaro Cadenas-Alas and Raylan Cooper.

Also honored were the following students: Bryan Bixler, Caraline Hall, Achilles Cappelletti, Seth miner, Jordan Dapaola, Wesley Gordon, Isabella Rothrock, Caleb Coffey, Sophia Taylor, Faith O’Bryan, Ian St. Onge, Kiara Rosa, Graciela Vasquez, George Daniels, Kevin Seabury, Dillon Hall, Ryan Handville, Lucas Pike, Carter Allen and Edward Jones.

