Granby Students Receive Leadership Awards, Participate in Battle of Bands

GRANBY – Students of all ages participated in a Battle of the Bands and received leadership awards on May 10, in an assembly held at Granby Elementary School.

The assembly began with five bands comprised of sixth grade students putting on musical performances for their peers.

Performing bands included Imagination Station, Lava, L.A.P.M. The Language Team, The Kings, and Derpie Dinosaur.

The bands performed various musical acts to an audience of cheering and singing students.

The bands integrated singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments both on stage and in the crowd.

Performances included popular songs such as Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” Zedd and Maren Morris’ “The Middle,” and Pompeii’s “Bastille.”

Forty-eight students were then called up to the stage by Granby principal Gina Salerno to receive leadership awards.

Students from each grade level were nominated based on excellence in character, kindness, positivity, and overall leadership qualities with their peers.

The students were called one by one to receive a certificate and be recognized by the student body for their achievement.

