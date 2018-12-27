Granby Students Show Kindness In December

GRANBY – Several students at Granby Elementary School were recently received the school’s monthly character education trait recognition because they were proven to show kindness throughout the month of December.

Whether they displayed kind behavior, completed a favor or showed kindness to their classmates and school staff members, among a host of other examples, 50 students were commended for their actions and honored with a certificate of recognition.

Their accomplishments were met with applause and cheers from their peers, Granby staff members and special guests during a recent school assembly.

Honored for their kindness were the following students: Aubrey Green, Briella Kring, Serenity Hall, Ezra Ramos, Liam Cooper, Kensington Miller, Gensi Perez, Amythyst Posposel, Mia Halladay, Cameron Kingsley, Christian Awilow, Addison Fletcher, Isabelle Kimball, Alec Rozner, Liam Scanlon, Emma Orr, Eric Roblero, Brook Samson, Brayden Colon, Raylan Cooper, Lilith Converse, Izzabella Osborne, Aliegha Hanczyk, Cheyenne Rice, Keegan Bertrand, Allison Goss, Carter Bell, Dawn Mull, Faith O’Bryan, Zakary Phelps, Hayden Andrews, Kristy Richardson, Grace Britton, Konner Goding, Kaylee Shaw, Madison Hood, Devin Patchen, Emilie Berrus, Dillon Hall, Denarae Crandall, Morgan Ingison, Jai Seymour, Haley Hayes, Kylie Rood, Daniel Demott-Smith, Elianna Fowler, Natalie Guile and Justine Stassi-Martin.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...