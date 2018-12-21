Grant Approved for Wheelchair Lift at Arts Center

FULTON – CNY Arts Center received word this week of a New York State Council on the Arts $106,000 grant awarded for a wheelchair lift and a new LED lighting system from Syracuse Scenery and Stage Lighting.

It will have a serious impact on energy consumption and electricity bills.

Also included are hearing assistive listening devices for theatre-goers.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant with critical components to ensure equal access for all our audiences and artists who want to participate in our programming,” said Nancy Fox, executive director. “This will allow access up to the main level from the front door as well as lower level access to programming which will include workshops and a smaller theatre venue. This compliments the electric stair chair provided by the Gifford Foundation that will allow further access to the mezzanine level gallery and classrooms.”

“We are equally excited to receive a complete LED lighting system in our theatre with state of the art energy efficient stage and house lights,” Fox continued. “These lights will not only lower our energy consumption, the cooler lights will make a huge difference to actors onstage with heavy costuming who normally work under traditionally hot stage lights.”

The theatre will remain cooler for everyone and the stage system will become a training ground for lighting interns who want to learn on the newest equipment.

“Anytime we can make the work environment better for actors and performing arts professionals, the better the quality of the production,” Fox said.

Included in the grant is assistive hearing devices to enhance sound quality for hard of hearing audience members.

“The new theatre is small and intimate and we expect the acoustics to be exceptional for good hearing but we want to have the ability to offer these devices for the few who may need it. This grant was the perfect opportunity to add these things for the new theatre,” she added.

Plans for implementing the stage lighting system and site preparation for the wheelchair lift will begin in January as soon as the contract is received with target date for completion by early June.

For more information on the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com.

