Grant Funding Will Reimburse County for Upgrades to Zerbe Buildings, Installation of New Dock

WILLIAMSTOWN – State Senator Patty Ritchie announcd that she has secured a grant to help Oswego County cover the costs associated with recent renovations to Camp Zerbe in Williamstown.

With the $100,000 grant, Oswego County, which operates Camp Zerbe – a park used by residents, visitors, schools and community groups – was able to renovate existing buildings and infrastructure as well as replace the dock on Lake Lorraine.

“Decades ago, Camp Zerbe was a fantastic lodge that was a highlight of Oswego County. Unfortunately, it had fallen into disrepair,” Senator Ritchie said. “As we continue to look for ways to get out children outside, active and away from electronics, I am thrilled to see this treasure of nature being brought back to life and I am proud to have played a role in helping it happen.”

“Places like Camp Zerbe are where our children can grow and develop. They learn a variety of skills, including socialization and the importance of physical activity,” former Oswego County Legislature Chairman and current Oswego County Treasurer Kevin Gardner said. “Thanks to Senator Ritchie’s involvement, we are also giving back to our community by providing our families with a place to enjoy the outdoors, host a party or wedding and restoring a big part of our history.”

The main lodge at Camp Zerbe was built in the 1940s for the Syracuse Boys Club and is on the state’s Register of Historic Places.

However, it had gone neglected for nearly 50 years before this project restored it, along with other camp facilities.

The camp now hosts youth recreation programs and has educational displays on the area’s wildlife and geography and a meeting center.

The county next hopes to work on upgrading the camp’s trail system.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...