Grant Supports CMOO’s Program

OSWEGO – The Children’s Museum of Oswego announces its continued participation in signature access program Museums for All as the result of a grant from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial

Foundation.

Museums for All is a national initiative that encourages people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly, building lifelong museum-going habits.

The program supports those receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits visiting CMOO for a reduced fee of $3 per person, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.

CMOO applied for a Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation grant to fund the continuation of this popular program through the Spring and was awarded a $500 grant.

Board of directors member Judith Queale-Dunsmoor said, “The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is

happy to help afford more children the opportunity to learn and grow through the Children’s Museum of Oswego, furthering our mission to support youth in and around Oswego.”

Since reopening in June of 2019, the Children’s Museum of Oswego has seen 583 visitors participate in Museums for All to gain admission to the museum.

CMOO chose to become a partner in the Museums for All program because it recognizes that the price of admission is a

barrier for some families.

Executive director Jill Shaver said, “We are thrilled that Museums for All has been such a popular program at CMOO and grateful to the Garrett Dunsmoor

Memorial Foundation for their support. It is important to us that our doors are open to all, and that all children have access to high quality educational experiences and programs.”

“We are committed to continuing this program and prioritizing access to the museum,” added Director of Education, Kathryn Watson. “This grant from the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation allows us to do just that. It allows a family to visit CMOO and benefit from its exhibits and programming, who otherwise would not be able to do so.”

If you would like to make a donation to help CMOO support the Museums for All program or sponsor a family membership for a family in need, please contact the museum at 315-216-6387 or email [email protected]

To learn more about the Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation and

how to support its mission, please visit www.garrettdunsmoormemorialfoundation.com or contact [email protected]

