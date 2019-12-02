Grateful Volney Students Honored at School Assembly

VOLNEY – Volney Elementary students who were observed showing gratitude throughout the month of November were honored during a recent school-wide assembly.

The character education celebration brought the school and community members together to recognize one student from each classroom who have served as role models. Because each awardee has expressed thanks and has never taken good things that happen to them for granted, they received a Principal’s Award, thunderous applause and cheers from their peers, teachers and special guests.

Principal Elizabeth Stoddard shook each honoree’s hand before presenting them with a certificate. Gratitude award winners include:

Elisa Vant, Mia Phallen, Louis Lackey, Jr., Jackson Bixby, Margaret Cunningham, Juliana Goldthwait, Jack Mun ger, Chandler Remp, Caylin Maynard, Conner McEwen, Zoey Hamilton, Destiny Fink, Ethan Gilbert, Gabriel Saltus, Zoey Fink, Bryana Stanard, Kristopher Gauger, Aubree Taber and Emma Spaulding.

During the season of thanks, Principal Stoddard also commended members of the school’s student leadership group for their efforts in organizing a turkey trot. In just one week, the inaugural event raised $1,500, which will be split among several community organizations.

Also recognized during the school assembly were several students who exemplified the school’s Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports initiative of being safe, responsible and a problem solver.

The On-a-Roll honorees followed the school’s expectations throughout the month of November and showed commitment to achieving personal goals.

Those awardees include:

Logan Cheeley, Amber Lischak, Lila Crisalli, Caleb Bentley, Nolan Ouderkirk, Aya Achki, Isabella Austin, William Patnode, Marjorie Blais, Savannah Simmon, Drew Fischel, Cadie Shepard, Liam Hall, Owen White, Kane Morey, Nathan LaBeef, Caleb Turner and Alan Craig.

Stoddard was joined by teacher Bill Cahill in introducing the character trait for December, kindness. Special guest Ron Richards, a former Volney Elementary School student, sang songs about kindness to help motivate the children to think about ways they may be kind both inside and outside of school.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...