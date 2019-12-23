Gratitude Runs Deep at Arts Center

FULTON – The CNY Arts Center closes its first full year in the new Community Arts building with deep gratitude for community support.

The new facility, located at 121 Cayuga St. in downtown Fulton, was renovated from the former Herron’s Fabric Store which sat empty for many years.

A $340,000 renovation is 99% complete according to Executive Director Nancy Fox.

“We started the year with multiple projects and a temporary certificate of occupancy so we could present Little Women on our new stage. We have worked hard to complete so many things from flooring to a wheel chair lift, new lights in the theatre, an art track system from the Sunrise Rotary and striking dramatic theatre entrance doors which were a gift from Noon Rotary in celebration of their 100th anniversary,” she said.

Citing donations and contribution still being received, the work has continued and projects are being checked off the list one by one with only the kitchen left to complete, a storage system to open the lower level for programing, and small minor projects.

“We have received generous gifts from so many this year from Exelon who included us in their annual golf tournament fundraiser, to gifts from service groups, individuals and in memoriam gifts. We are so grateful for each and every dollar and see this as confirmation the arts center is something everyone wants and is willing to support,” she said. ” We are meeting a need in the community and we’re enjoying every moment and every blessing! No one thought Fulton could accomplish something like this but here is the proof. What a wonderful place to be in Central New York.”

“We’ve also had an incredible year of events,” Fox continued. “We’ve been so happy to have space to host the mayoral debate, two events for OCO Cancer Services, several art events for kids and adults, a weekly arts market, Arty Camp, classes for homeschoolers and after-school, and music events including Tom Rasely, Tony Monaco Jazz Trio and Mister G. We hosted Writers Café, Song Circle and a Guitar open house which will return in 2020 as Listening Room with all instruments welcomed.”

“We launched an Art Club for grownups, a monthly free art project for kids, a writer’s workshop, a Fabric Arts Exhibit of Counted Cross Stitch, an art exhibit for Fulton Savings Bank in honor of their 25th anniversary year of calendars, and we’ve delivered six full productions onstage, two of which sold out more than half of the six performances in addition to improv comedy. We offered classes in theatre, art and music including a Stage Violence class and creative writing,” she continued.

“Our second year in the new center promises to be just as exciting as we complete the kitchen and launch the long anticipated Culinary Arts programming. When we finish the lower level we will have a Black Box theatre for smaller shows and entertainment events, along with expanded classes and events throughout the building. Our Arts market will expand to complement the full season of Farmer’s Market, and many other plans are being developed for active participation in the Arts Center. And we will host our 9th annual Snow Day January 25 in our very own building for the first time. We are especially excited to hold a Grand Opening ribbon cutting event as soon as we are complete. We look forward to finally being able to personally thank our donors and funders and unveil the new glass etched Donor Wall recognizing our major contributors alongside our Plaque of individual donors to honor their accomplishment. We are especially grateful to acknowledge the efforts of Bonnie McClellan who coordinated the entire project from beginning to end along with tireless effort and countless hours of hundreds of volunteers, alongside excellent media coverage from the beginning. We couldn’t have done it without any one of you from donors to volunteers to community support and we just had to say thank you again! And please stick with us. We will finish this year and the best is yet to come!” Fox concluded.

For more information about the organization, visit CNYArtsCenter.com or call 315-598-ARTS (2787).

