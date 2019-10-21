GRB Quirk’s Players to Present ‘Noises Off’ Oct. 24-26

FULTON – G. Ray Bodley High School’s Quirk’s Players will soon present comedic performances of “Noises Off” for their annual fall production.

The PG-13 rated show is sure to bring laughs and create memories for attendees as they follow the story the adventures in theater.

By Michael Frayn, “Noises Off” is a play-within-a-play which allows the audience to witness the production of ‘Nothing On’ through dress rehearsal, an opening performance and a show at the end of an interesting run.

The cast and crew of the GRB production would like to extend an invitation to attend to their classmates, Fulton City School District teaching staff and administrators, as well as the greater Fulton and theater communities.

The 7:30 p.m. performances Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, and a 2 p.m. Oct. 26 show, will take place in GRB’s auditorium, 6 William Gillard Drive, Fulton.

Tickets will be available at the door, at $8 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and children younger than 12.

“Noises Off” is directed by Tom Briggs, with Rob Lescarbeau as assistant director.

The show is presented by arrangement with Samuel French, Inc.

