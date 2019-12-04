Great Lake Recycling Squirts Take Second Place in Buffalo Winter Classic Cup

The Great Lake Recycling Squirt Hockey Team of the Oswego Minor Hockey Association took second place this past weekend at the Buffalo Winter Classic Cup.

The Squirt A games were held at the Buffalo Riverworks in Buffalo and Holiday Rinks in Cheektowaga.

The Oswego Squirts had a 2-2 record on the weekend, with both losses coming to the Jamestown Lakers, including the Championship game 7-3.

In the preliminary games, Oswego lost their first matchup early on Friday to Jamestown 6-1. Oswego’s Owen Bartlett scored the lone goal off an assist from Dylan Crannell. Goalie Connor Stepien came up big in net with 20 saves despite the loss.

Oswego faced the Royal Oak Michigan Eagles team later in the day, in a must win game to earn a potential spot in the championship. Oswego won the barn burner 3-2 with Stepien recording 24 of 26 saves, and a game saver on a breakaway with less than a minute to go in the game. Crannell registered a three-goal hat trick, while Bartlett, Ryan Occhino and Adam Plyler picked up assists.

Oswego earned their ticket to the championship early Saturday with an 8-1 win over Ohio’s Parma Flyers. Bartlett had two goals and three assists; Crannell had three goals and two assists; Occhino had one goal and two assists; Ryan Sharkey added one goal and an assist; Thomas Rolfe added a goal; and Sam Garcia, Gavin Guynn, Ethan Workman, and Maksim Van Brocklin added assists.

Oswego’s netminder Stepien had 15 saves in the win.

The championship game saw a rematch between the Bucs and top-seeded and undefeated Jamestown Eagles. Despite a close and hard fought 4-3 game after two periods, the Eagles tallied three in the third to win 7-3 and take the Buffalo Winter Classic Cup. Oswego’s Stepien stopped 22 shots in net, and goals were scored by Crannell, Garcia and Occhino. Crannell also added two assists.

The Oswego Squirt team is coached by Head Coach Josh Crannell and Assistant Coaches Alan Occhino, Joe Garcia, and Greg Sharkey.

Shown pictured with their silver cup as runners-up in the Buffalo Winter Classic Cup are front row kneeling left to right: Connor Stepien and Ryan Occhino. Back row left to right: Coach Joe Garcia, Dylan Crannell, Ethan Workman, Ryan Sharkey, Coach Greg Sharkey, Sam Garcia, Coach Josh Crannell, Adam Plyler, Thomas Rolfe, Coach Alan Occhino, Owen Bartlett, and Gavin Guynn. Missing from photo is Maksim Van Brocklin.