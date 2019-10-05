Greater Pulaski Community Fund Annual Fundraising Campaign Begins

PULASKI – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund launched its annual fundraising campaign this fall with a goal of reaching and surpassing $10,000 in donations.

The John Ben Snow Memorial Trust pledged to provide a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10,000, for contributions received on or before December 15.

This yields a potential for $20,000 of growth in a permanent endowment that solely supports local projects.

The Pulaski Fund supports projects and programs operated by nonprofit organizations serving the village of Pulaski and the Town of Richland. Organizations such as the Friends of Oswego County Hospice, Child Advocacy Center of Oswego County, United Friends of Homeless Animals, Inc., and Village of Pulaski Public Library were all supported by grants from the fund.

Since its inception, the fund has supported arts and culture, community development, education, environment, health and human services programming in the Pulaski region with more than $375,000 in grants.

To support the fund’s growth and help the committee reach its matching grant goal, tax-deductible contributions can be sent to Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund, c/o Central New York Community Foundation, 431 E. Fayette St., Suite 100, Syracuse, NY 13202 or you may donate securely online at www.cnycf.org/pulaski.

About the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area.

Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community.

People can learn more about the fund and contribute at cnycf.org/Pulaski.

The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

