Greater Pulaski Community Fund Raises $17,930 During Fundraising Campaign

PULASKI, NY – The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund successfully raised more than $17,000 in community contributions during its fall 2018 appeal.

Sixty-five contributions totaling $17,930 were collected during the campaign.

This generous support from businesses and community members helped the fund’s Advisory Committee secure $10,000 in matching dollars from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust, bringing the combined total raised to $27,930.

The trust pledged to provide a dollar-for-dollar match, up to $10,000, of contributions received on or before December 15, 2018.

Continued growth of the fund, through community contributions and matching grant support, increases its grantmaking capacity and strengthens its ability to meet the community’s changing needs over time.

The Pulaski Fund is a permanent endowment fund that supports nonprofit organizations serving the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland.

Organizations such as Bethel Community Center, Oswego County Opportunities and Village of Pulaski Public Library have all been recipients of grants from the fund.

Since its inception, the fund has supported arts and culture, community development, education, environment, health, and human services programming in the greater Pulaski region with more than $345,000 in grants.

About the Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund

The Greater Pulaski Community Endowment Fund is a union of gifts contributed by the people of the Pulaski community that makes grants to support programs and projects of importance to the area.

Established in 1991 with seed funding from the John Ben Snow Memorial Trust and sustained through critical community matching challenge grants, the endowment exists to ensure that the citizens of the Pulaski area have a means of supporting the nonprofit services and resources that are so important to the vitality of a community.

Since its inception, the fund has provided more than $345,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations addressing community needs in the village of Pulaski and the town of Richland.

People can learn more about the fund and contribute at www.cnycf.org/Pulaski.

The Pulaski Fund is an affiliate fund of the Central New York Community Foundation.

About the Central New York Community Foundation

The Central New York Community Foundation was established in 1927 to serve as a permanent community endowment built by the gifts and charitable legacies of individuals, families and businesses for the betterment of the region.

It is the largest charitable foundation in Central New York with assets of more than $272 million.

It has invested more than $190 million in community improvement projects since its inception.

As a grantmaker, civic leader, convener and sponsor of special initiatives, the Community Foundation strives to strengthen local nonprofits, encourage better understanding of the region and address the most critical issues of our time.

Its vision is to create a vibrant Central New York community that provides opportunity for everyone and builds a hopeful, prosperous region for future generations.

