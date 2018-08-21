Group Seeks To Display Positive Messages In Oswego

OSWEGO – A grassroots organization aims to use the power of positive messages to help save lives.

At Monday night’s Physical Services Committee meeting, Jamie Leszczynski, of SAVE CNY, requested to display positive messages and posters throughout Oswego on September 1.

SAVE (Suicide Awareness Voices of Education), works to prevent suicide through public awareness and education, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness and serves as a resource to those touched by suicide.

The project is in recognition of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

It is something they did last year and received positive feedback, she told the committee.

They have purchased all the supplies.

“I fully support it,” Councilor Linda DeMassi said. “It’s amazing how inspirational it is. It’s incredible what they are doing for the community and everyone around us.”

To learn more about SAVE, visit www.save.org or call 952-946-7998.

For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide or harming themselves, they can call 1-888-511-SAVE (7283) or reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) 24 hours a day / seven days a week; www.save.org is another amazing great resource for help.

The committee sent the request to the full council for consideration.

