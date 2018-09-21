‘Guiding Eyes For The Blind’ Visits Fulton Lions Club

Members of the Central NY Region of Guiding Eyes for the Blind (GEFB), recently visited the Fulton Lions Club at their September meeting. GEFB provides guide dogs for people with vision loss. Mary Oonk, far right, CNY region co-coordinator and puppy raiser, made a presentation to the club. She was assisted by Sarah Riester, GEFB puppy raiser, and her German Shepherd, Napa. To-date, Oonk has raised nine puppies and Riester has raised four puppies for GEFB. Zach Merry, Fulton Lions president, presented them with a $1,000 donation from the club. The Fulton Lions Club, chartered in 1953, is also known for their Lions Loot Sweepstakes and Lions Mane Event Comedy Night, provides financial assistance for those in need of eyeglasses, eye exams, and hearing aids to residents in the Greater Fulton area. Find them on Facebook under Fulton, NY Lions, or at fultonlionsclub.com.
