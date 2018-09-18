Halczyn and Fekete Join Cast of Bullets for Broadway

OSWEGO – Director Derek Potocki is pleased to make his TDJ directorial debut with six bold and beyond talented actors on deck – including two Central New York favorites – Jodi Halczyn and Peter Fekete.

Jodi and Peter take the lead in this ensemble as Tony and Toffee—the gangster “lovebirds” who scheme to “clean some cash”—through the production of a broadway hit, “The Mafia Queen”; in which Toffee is the “self proclaimed star” (she married a ganster – that’s why).

“A good actor is someone who knows how to take the part and make it real and make it honest and be effective in it,” Potocki beamed. “Both of these talented actors bring that to the table. Whether it’s a comedy, drama, farce, or musical the effectiveness these two brought to the characters at auditions needed to be realized on our stage.”

Jodi, making her debut with Theatre Du Jour was most recently seen in Rock of Ages (CNY Playhouse). Other credits include Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors (Open Hand Theater), The Music Man, The Little Mermaid, and Bye Bye Birdie (Town of Manlius Recreation Department), and The Christians (Syracuse Stage). She has performed locally in several recitals, including Civic Morning Musicals at the Everson Museum and with ProArt. She is also a member of the Syracuse University Oratorio Society. When she is not performing, she enjoys traveling the world. She has most recently visited Iceland, Germany, Austria and the Dominican Republic.

Peter, also new to the TDJ family, earned a bachelor’s degree in 2012 at Nazareth College where he studied history and theater arts. Since graduation, he founded a small theater company called “the basement players“ in Rochester. Fekete was named one of 14 artist in residence for the 2015/2016 Multi-Use Community Cultural Center in Rochester. Past shows directed by Fekete in Rochester include Art of Murder, Smitten, The Pillowman, and Clue: The Musical. After returning to his hometown in Syracuse, Fekete became the Artistic Director at Open Hand Theater where he directed Charlie Brown Christmas, The 39 Steps, A Doll’s House, Bruce Coville’s Visit to the Magic Shop, Amahl and the Night Visitors, and Little Shop of Horrors. Fekete teaches Puppetry and Community at Syracuse University. This January, he’ll be directing Blithe Spirit for CNY Playhouse. Peter was last seen as Scrooge/Puppeteer in Breadcrumbs Production’s A Christmas Carol and Mortimer in The Fantasticks at Oswego Players.

Don’t miss them or all of their hot and heavy love (hate) “love” in this fantastic fall offering. (Adult language and themes – 18+ recommended.) Bullets for Broadway by David Landau is part of the Eis House Dinner Theatre Series, (October 11th) and travels for the first time to The Tailwater Lodge (October 14th) and Vergillio’s Event Center (October 26th).

For more information and to secure your dinner theatre experience, which includes photo booth, music and cocktail hour, dinner and another murderous interactive production… visit dujourcny.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...