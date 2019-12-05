Half-Shire Historical Society News for December 5, 2019

The holiday edition of the Half-Shire newsletter has been sent out and arrived at most destinations by now. We are grateful for the membership renewals that have come in, and also pleased with the new book orders we have received in response to the insert listing titles. Free shipping applies to all our books until the first of the new year.

On Sunday December 15, we will be hosting an open house and Holiday reception from 12-6pm. All are welcome. There will be soups, chili, salads and other comfort foods, along with plenty of Christmas cookies and desserts.

We will be offering Christmas cookie decorating and take-home boxes for the kids also. Perhaps we might have some piano music and carols if our Albion Trustee is up to it after her morning found of Church playing!

The new Williamstown book featuring biographies of Women in Williamstown history is moving along at a better pace.

The project was delayed by computer problems including a crash and virus assault that hit two of the laptops with the data.

Each Monday a core group works on the bios, and while not ready for Christmas gift-giving the books will be ready soon after.

On December 3 member Brian Leary assisted President Doyle in moving a seven-foot-tall, four-and-a-half-foot wide Solid oak bookcase from the Fulton Public Library to our Richland headquarters.

The 100-year hold bookcase had originally housed the extensive Revolutionary War collection of the Kayendatsyona-Fort Oswego DAR.

With their relocation to our facility in Richland, joining their sisters in the Ontario chapter, the Fulton-Oswego ladies have brought some incredible research books to our collection.

We are undecided on which room the bookcase will be located in, currently we are doing some minor repairs to it and touching up the finish.

Sharon Turo and Venita Ackley have returned to Tuesday volunteer hours and our making a dent in our filing system improvements.

Sharon is pleased with the tentative layout for the new Pomeroy Genealogy Library room, and is busy reordering and labeling books.

The new reconfiguration of the furnaces makes the whole making floor comfortable to work in during winter months and we encourage researchers to stop by! Volunteer Gayle Brosnan has bee making pies on her Thursday work days to the delight and enjoyment of the staff and guests.

Our normal hours on weekdays are from 10:30am-3pm, with some extensions either way. It is always best to call ahead to ensure we are open with winter weather.

Richard Cooper of Sandy Creek has been a good asset to our research team.

Richard is very adept at searching newspapers online and by microfilm, and he found some very useful articles on our newly annexed town of Montague.

We have been able to start a small notebook on Montague for our shelves with Richard’s help.

Plans for the 2019 Salmon River Winter Festival are progressing well among those in the Town of Richland. Half-Shire is sponsoring the Mac/Chili/wing competition among area taverns and restaurants.

The three-day event will be held Friday January 24 – Sunday the 26th.

The Mac and Cheese competition is Friday from 5pm-9m, the chili competition will be Saturday January 25, and chicken wings Sunday January 26th—the latter two from noon-6pm.

The sub committee who will plan and execute the “foodie event” this year includes Shawn Doyle, Elaine Smith and Cliff and Kathy Hilton.

Ballots will be on sale beginning that weekend and more information will be out as we get closer. Each ballot ($5 for Mac and Cheese and Chili, $10 for Wing ballot) entitles the bearer to samples of each from up to 15 locations during the themed day. Proceeds will benefit Half-Shires Erma Schroeder Scholarship fund as well as the ongoing upgrades to the Richland facility.

Watch our facebook page for more information.

A great deal of digital scanning has been going on at the site as we “catch up” a back log of projects. In November we scanned over 2,500 images and will top that in the next few weeks.

Each photo is scanned at 600dpi, some documents are scanned at less than that.

We are happy to assist people in scanning older family photos that we might keep copies of the scans for our files.

Half-Shire can be reached at [email protected] or on our facebook page “Mary White Half shire” our phone is 315-298-2986

