Half-way to Harborfest Chicken BBQ Set

OSWEGO – It’s Harborfest Chicken BBQ time.

A chicken barbeque in the winter is a special treat and once again this annual event to benefit Oswego Harborfest will be conducted in mid-January.

The “Halfway to Harborfest Chicken BBQ” will be held at Gibby’s Irish Pub, 8 W. Second St., Oswego from noon to 3 p.m., on January 18.

This year the menu will include chicken, corn, salt potatoes and a roll.

Oswego Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles is anxiously looking forward to the gathering as he said, “Harborfest is a year round project for all of us and this is a great chance to get together to not only build excitement and conversation about one of the largest free music festivals in the Northeast, but to provide some important fundraising for this year’s activities.”

Pre-sale tickets are available by calling 315-343-6858 or by stopping by the Oswego Harborfest offices in the McCrobie Building at 41 Lake St., Monday thru Wednesday (9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Pre-sale purchases of the chicken barbeque must be picked up by 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $10 apiece.

This year’s Oswego Harborfest is scheduled from Thursday, July 23 through Sunday, July 26.

Already scheduled are the tremendous Grucci Fireworks, sponsored by Pathfinder Bank and Exelon Generation, for Saturday night.

The Performing Arts Committee has started looking at and considering national, regional and local musical groups for this year’s festival.

Vendor applications (arts & crafts, food, commercial, marketing and farmers market) are still being accepted and will be accepted until all slots are filled.

Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that relies solely on support from its sponsor, individual and family members, business members and fundraising activities such as this in order to continue the tradition of providing the Oswego community with a high quality festival that is the one of the highlights of summer in Central New York.

