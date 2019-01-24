Handicap Accessible Playground Coming To Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today (January 24) his plan to construct the first fully handicap accessible playground in the city of Oswego.

It will be at Hamilton Park on Oswego’s east side.

The playground will be built to exclusively accommodate children 5-12 years old with disabilities and will be wheelchair accessible, including a wheelchair accessible swing.

Click to view Artist’s rendering of Oswego’s proposed handicap playground

The new playground complements other recent improvements made involving handicap accessibility throughout Oswego, like the installation of four wheelchair charging stations in City parks, an accessible splash pad implemented at the city pool and major improvements by the New York State Department of Transportation made to State Route 104 through Oswego.

“We’ve worked these last three years to make Oswego a more inclusive community and I believe we need to continue those efforts, making Oswego a better place for all,” Mayor Barlow said. “Representing and advocating for those with disabilities in our community is a cause I am personally passionate about and I intend to combine this passion with our efforts to improve our parks, making Oswego more unique than other nearby communities and being sure to consider all Oswego residents when making important decisions. We will build the first-ever, fully inclusive, handicap accessible playground so those with physical disabilities are included, have a place to play and know their community cares about their needs.”

ARISE, a non-profit independent living center that provides disability services for people of all ages with disabilities applauded the news of an inclusive playground coming to Oswego, saying “ARISE is extremely pleased with the growth of the City of Oswego and their efforts to reach out and include those with disabilities, putting them on equal footing, providing the same opportunities.”

Oswego County legislator and longtime advocate James Karasek lauded the plans for a new park.

“The ongoing efforts of the Barlow administration to make the city of Oswego a place to not only live, but to visit and enjoy the many outdoor activities, walkways, facilities and overall family friendly environment, I am very pleased to see that efforts have been made and being made to include the needs of people with disabilities,” Karasek said.

“From improved curb cuts to implementing charging stations, and now an inclusive playground, children that would normally sit by the side and watch others can be part of play,” he continued. “I would encourage the community to share in this major step that once again this shows the growth of the city of Oswego and this administration in bringing everyone into the community on equal footing.”

The playground is expected to be installed and opened in June.

