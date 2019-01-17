Hannah Miller Named to Fall 2018 Dean’s List

WHEATON, ILL. — Wheaton College student Hannah Miller of Richland, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester.

To earn Dean’s List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.

Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.

For more information, visit wheaton.edu.

