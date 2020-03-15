Hannibal Central School District Provides Meal Distribution Information

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District has sent the following letter to the district community regarding meal availability for students during the temporary school shut-down.

Dear Hannibal Warrior Families,In the event the school district closed for an extended time, we took a proactive approach and established meal pick up points throughout the District for current students as well as our future Warriors.Our staff is prepared to provide breakfast and lunch “grab and go bags” to all children who live in the district who are 1 year old – 18 years old (or older if currently registered). We have set up five distribution sites for Tuesday and Thursdays for which you will receive five breakfasts and lunches total.Kenney Middle School @ train station/ bus loop (from 9:00 am – 12:00 noon)Sterling Valley Community Church: 15099 Sterling Valley Rd (from 10:00 – 11:30)Emmanuel Baptist Bible Church: 15564 NY-104, Martville (from 10:00 – 11:30)Country Haven Mobile Home Park: 439 Rathburn Rd Fulton, NY (from 10:00 – 11:30)Eason Mobile Home Park: 186 Rathburn Rd, Fulton, NY (from 10:00 – 11:30)

If you are interested in receiving meals at one of our emergency meal distribution sites, the District is requesting that you contact us to ensure we meet the needs of our students. Please fill out the form located at: https://forms.gle/GA364Z8zxxm13kFC6. If you have any questions, please send an E-mail to [email protected] or call 315-564-7932.

We will start delivering to the pickup points on Thursday, March 19. Please make sure you are registered no later than March 17 at 9:00 am.

If you would like to pick up meals on Wednesday, March 18, we will have meals ready at the Kenney Middle School from 9:00-12:00 noon.

Thank you for allowing us the opportunity to serve your family and our school community. Sincerely,

Christopher A. Staats, Superintendent