Hannibal Central School District Welcomes New Administrative Intern

HANNIBAL – In the Hannibal Central School District, a new administrative intern has hit the ground running with a variety of initiatives to promote college, career and workforce development.

Chrissy Rode, who holds a resume with diverse experience in culinary arts, vocational and high school education, said she has been welcomed into the district with open arms.

This year, she will serve part-time as assistant principal in the middle and elementary schools and part-time as the workforce development administrator.

In her capacity as assistant principal, she will help ensure smooth day-to-day operations and handle student referrals, among other duties.

During the other portion of her day, Rode will be implementing various college, career, and workforce development initiatives throughout the district.

“My goal is to help students pick out a career pathway that might be of interest to them and help get them started in researching the career,” Rode said.

She is planning several visits to colleges and businesses to provide an opportunity for students to explore their options.

Upcoming events include a visit to SUNY ESF, Construction Days at the Fairgrounds and Manufacturing Day at CiTi BOCES.

“I’m working to really cater to all audiences: college bound, career pathway bound and also those who are interested in going directly into the workforce,” Rode said. “I want to make sure they have the employability skills to be successful to find a really good job.”

Although the workforce development efforts are just beginning, Rode sees the potential impact of the initiative.

Ultimately, she envisions a career resource center where students can develop their skills and have access to tools needed to be successful.

She stressed the importance of giving students the skills and confidence to pursue their passion.

“The big goal is to make sure that every student is supported in dreaming big and beyond what they think that they might be capable of,” Rode said. “We are putting the supports in place to make that happen.”

