Hannibal Fire Company Plans Public Safety Camp Aug. 20- 23

OSWEGO – The Hannibal Fire Company will host a free public safety camp at Camp Hollis in the town of Oswego Monday through Thursday, Aug. 20 to 23.

The program is open to all youths ages 6 to 16 and will include a variety of educational and fun activities to educate youth about public safety.

The camp will run from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Several community agencies will have first responders and equipment on hand.

They include Oswego County E911 Communications Center, Oswego County STOP-DWI, Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, U.S. Coast Guard, and K-9 Philip, a search and rescue dog.

Lunch will be provided.

There will be free time and swimming in the afternoon, weather permitting.

Organizer Matt Congdon, a firefighter with the Hannibal Fire Company, said the event is intended to teach kids about public safety and the responsibilities of first responders in a fun and educational environment.

“We have a great committee of volunteers who are working with me to organize the program,” said Congdon. “If we can get one child that comes away from the event learning something and having fun, the camp will be a success.”

Parents are responsible for their child’s transportation to and from the camp.

Parents are asked to complete a registration form and e-mail to [email protected], or mail to the Hannibal Fire Company, P.O. Box 252, Hannibal NY, 13074.

The registration form is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/850419225166138/permalink/859616594246401/.

Anyone interested in volunteering or donating to the program may contact Congdon at [email protected], or Fire Chief Chris Emmons at 315-805-5281.

Additional information is available at https://www.facebook.com/events/850419225166138/.

Located at 40 Health Camp Road in the town of Oswego, Camp Hollis is owned and operated by the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau.

For more information on Camp Hollis go to http://www.oswegocounty.com/youth/hollis/index.html or call the Youth Bureau at 315-349-3451.

