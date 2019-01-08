Hannibal Grad Sierrah Haas Earns Scholarship

January 8, 2019 Submitted article

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Alumni Association recently presented Class of 2018 graduate Sierrah Haas with the Shirley Chillson Cianfarano scholarship.

Sierrah Haas was recently presented with the Shirley Chillson Cianfarano scholarship. On hand for the presentation are (from left) Hannibal High School Principal Stephen Dunn; President of the Hannibal Alumni Association Terry Wilbur; Haas; Steve and Jan Cianfarano; and Superintendent Christopher Staats.
The scholarship serves as a tribute to Cianfarano, a longtime guidance secretary in the Hannibal Central School District who left a lasting impact on the community.

“Shirley was dedicated to the community, had strength of character, pride of workmanship and was a leader,” said a scholarship chairperson.

The scholarship committee said Haas demonstrated those characteristics while also maintaining good grades and juggling multiple responsibilities outside of school.

She currently attends SUNY Albany.

