Hannibal Grad Sierrah Haas Earns Scholarship

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Alumni Association recently presented Class of 2018 graduate Sierrah Haas with the Shirley Chillson Cianfarano scholarship.

The scholarship serves as a tribute to Cianfarano, a longtime guidance secretary in the Hannibal Central School District who left a lasting impact on the community.

“Shirley was dedicated to the community, had strength of character, pride of workmanship and was a leader,” said a scholarship chairperson.

The scholarship committee said Haas demonstrated those characteristics while also maintaining good grades and juggling multiple responsibilities outside of school.

She currently attends SUNY Albany.

