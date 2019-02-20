Hannibal High School Honor Students Announced

HANNIBAL – Stephen Dunn, Hannibal High School Principal, announces honor roll status for the second marking period.
High Honor Roll
Jessica Allen, Noel Allen, Ian Arnold, Mackenzie Astle, Brianna Auchmoody, Steven Baker, Alyssa Beck, Britney Bishop, Justin Blake, Fenix Burger, Austin Calkins, Cheyenne Calkins, Owen Calkins, Cameron Cardinali, Krystina Carnifax, Shawn Clark, Emily Cocopoti, Christina Cole, Jenna Cole, Kelsey Combes, Wyatt Combes, Jacob Cotter, Nathan Crego, Magen Darling, Brianna Dattellas-O’Doherty, Ceth Deloff, Emma Deloff, Kyle Dixon, Nicole Durgan, Carl Emmons III, Jeremy Fellows, Marc Fellow, Matthew Fellows, Ashley Fox, Savanah France, Alyssa Gage, Mason Garbus, Emma Gombas, Zachary Gombas, Brandon Graham, Jillian Hall, Patrick Hall, Andrew Harris, Hannah Heald, Jade Holmes, Velvet Howland, Zachary Emerson-Dean Ingersoll, Zachary James Ingersoll, Jordan Jackowski, Allyson Jones, Kristin Kellogg, Gracie Kelly, Jacob Kelly, Thomas Kenyon, Jazmyn Kieffer, Hannah Kuc, Noah Kuc, Edward Lamb III, Rebecca LaSalle, William Lovejoy, Aidan Majeski, Kyraih Maliszewski, Rebecca Marsh, Serena Mashaw, Lucas Mason, Sean Mason, Parker Maynes, Jordan McCombie, Nicholas McCombie, Avery Michaud, Victoria Mills, Zachary Moore, Mary Myers, Triston Myers, Kaydence Nichols, Ashlee Norris, Phillip Nosko, Ryan Nosko, Hillary O’Bryan, Nichole Oleyourryk, Dillon Plantz, Erick Ponce, Jacob Powell, Daniel Przepiora, Theresa Przepiora, Zoey Pullen, Caden Raszl, Lane Rawls, Christina Reifsnyder-Lukins, Aalyha Roehm, John Ruggio, Kaitlyn Ryder, Emma Sanford, Hannah Shattell, Julia Shortslef, Faith Smith, Erica Stauring, Shelby Stevens, Joshua Vezzose, Madelynn Wakefield, Emily Weaver, Morgan Weaver, Joshua West, Ryan Whitcomb, Bradley Wiggins, Brentedward Wiggins, Curtis Wilson, Caleb Wolven, Emma Wood, Kennith Young, Makayla Zapanta.
Honor Roll
Alice Allen, Kayce Amlott,, Robert Andocs, James Benedict, Steven Boyer, Joshua Brancato-Engle, Courtney Bullock, Savanna Butterfield, Jaager Carter, Joseph Cerrillo IV, Daniel Cerrillo, West Chit, Alexis Cleveland, Anthony Crofoot, Conner Delaney, Jacob Dennison, Alivia Diefenbacher, Jhanae Douglas, Angelina Driscoll, Hunter Dumas, Maria Dunsmoor, Alyssa Emmons, Tanae Faine, Ciara Farnham, Cailynn Fellows, Nila Getman, Hunter Gibbs, John Gioia III, Dylan Goodin, Payton Gorman, Haley Hollenbeck, Arden Horning, Cheyenne Hort, Alan Jones, Calista Keefe, Amberly Lanning, Alexis Lindsley, Hannah Longley, Jaylyn Longley, Dustin MacFarland, Emma Magnarelli, Scott Mahle III, Stephen McCombie, Katherine McCraith, Tyler Murray, Steven Onufrak, Hayden Pepper, Andrew Poyneer, David Przepiora, Noah Race, Mackenzie Rice, Makayla Ritchie, Lauren Rozner, Jacob Russell, Jeremiah Russell, Patricia Schumacher, Renee Scott, Dalton Scruton, Zachary Shortslef, Isabelle Shoults, Brianna Simmons, James Somers, Ashley Spagnola, Charlynne Storrs, Benjamin Stupp, Kelly Swatkowski, Jeremy Tassone II, Brandon Thomas, Christina Thompson, Shawn Totman-Mills, Jessica Ward, Olivia White, Kayla Wood, Cameron Wright, Tiffany Young.
