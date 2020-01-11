Hannibal High School Student Artwork Earns Regional Recognition

HANNIBAL – Seven Hannibal High School students recently joined elite company as their work was selected among the best of nearly 5,000 submissions for the 2020 CNY Scholastic Art Competition.

The annual competition provides students from hundreds of area schools with an opportunity to showcase their best work.

Students may submit ceramics, paintings, drawings, photographs and other artwork. Every piece is evaluated by a panel of professional artists, and awards are presented to the top submissions.

This is a big honor and we’re so proud of our talented students, said art teachers Lauren Boyer and Lyndsey Rowland. They deserve this recognition.

This year’s award-winners from Hannibal were Arden Horning (Gold Key for ceramics); Regina Jordal and Serena Mashaw (Silver Key for photography); Charles Akers, Dakota Roehm and Nathan Crego (Honorable Mention for photography); and Hannah Heald (Honorable Mention for design).

All winning artwork will be on display at the Whitney Applied Technology Center on the Onondaga Community College campus from Jan. 22 through Feb. 29.

