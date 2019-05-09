Hannibal Historical Society Banquet Scheduled

HANNIBAL – The annual banquet of the Hannibal Historical Society will be held on Monday, June 3, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hannibal United Methodist Church, located on Church Street in the village.

Hannibal native Wendell Blanchard will be honored.

He works as a basketball referee and softball umpire, serves on the Hannibal Village Board and is an active member of the Hannibal United Methodist Church.

He recently completed his term on the board of trustees of the church and has been the church custodian for many years, taking over the position from his father.

He is retired after working for 38 years at Alcan/Novelis.

He works for the Oswego County Board of Elections servicing voting machines, is a past member of the Hannibal Fire Department and a past member and Master of Hannibal Masonic Lodge #550.

To make a reservation for the roast beef dinner by May 28, call or e-mail Sue Sullivan, 315-564-6268, [email protected] or Ann Mahaney, 315-564-5658, [email protected]

Those who do not wish to attend the dinner, are welcome to attend the program beginning at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...