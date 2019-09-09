Hannibal Historical Society Plans Annual Meeting

HANNIBAL – The annual meeting of the Hannibal Historical Society will take place on September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Community Center, located on Oswego Street in the village.
All members and friends are encouraged to attend.
Following the meeting, at 7 p.m., the society will host local author, Jim Farfaglia, who will talk about his book, Nestle in Fulton, New York – How Sweet It Was.
Farfaglia’s presentation will include stories from interviews and newspaper articles.
Books will be for sale after the presentation, and refreshments will be served.
Be the first to comment