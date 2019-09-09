Hannibal Historical Society Plans Annual Meeting

HANNIBAL – The annual meeting of the Hannibal Historical Society will take place on September 23 at 6 p.m. at the Hannibal Community Center, located on Oswego Street in the village.

All members and friends are encouraged to attend.

Following the meeting, at 7 p.m., the society will host local author, Jim Farfaglia, who will talk about his book, Nestle in Fulton, New York – How Sweet It Was.

Farfaglia’s presentation will include stories from interviews and newspaper articles.

Books will be for sale after the presentation, and refreshments will be served.

