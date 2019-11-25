Hannibal School District’s Christmas Bureau Carnival Raises Nearly $5k For Families in Need

HANNIBAL – The holiday spirit was in the air at Hannibal High School recently, as community members united for the annual Christmas Bureau carnival.

Hannibal faculty, staff, students, parents and local families attended the fundraising event, which raised money to benefit families in need during the holiday season.

Members of the National Honor Society volunteered their time at game booths, selling tickets for basket raffles, and collecting food and toy donations.

“Year after year, we are blown away by everyone’s generosity but not at all surprised at how we come together for this cause,” said Christmas Bureau committee member Brooke Fingland. “I am beyond thrilled to report that this year was our most successful Christmas carnival to date! We profited $5,850.80, and every cent will go directly in to the Christmas Bureau Fund.”

As a result of the fundraising efforts this year, nearly 175 families will receive boxes with food, clothing and toys just in time for Christmas.

