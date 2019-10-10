Hannibal Schools, Community Unite for Stuff-a-Bus Distribution Event

HANNIBAL – An annual supply distribution effort benefited hundreds of Hannibal Central School District families this year as back-to-school supplies were awarded to local students.

The Stuff-a-Bus campaign, spearheaded by United Way of Greater Oswego County, provides school supplies for students in each of the nine school districts in the county.

Members of the Hannibal Faculty Association led the effort on the district-level and helped sort hundreds of backpacks, pens, pencils, glue sticks, rulers, notebooks, binders and other items that were then bagged and distributed to students in late August.

According to HCSD teacher and HFA member Cindi Clover, countless people came together to ensure the effort was a success.

She expressed her gratitude to the United Way, community donors such as Eastern Shore Associates and HFA members for their contributions.

