Hannibal Schools Welcome 12 New Staff Members

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal Central School District welcomed 12 new staff members to its ranks for the start of the 2019-20 year.

To become acclimated with the district and its mission, new staff attended a two-day orientation in late August.

Members of the district’s administrative team were on hand to greet the new teachers and welcome them as Hannibal Warriors.

“The first day provided them with a rundown of what we do as a district: our vision, our mission, board of education goals and initiatives,” said Assistant Superintendent Dee Froio. “We also paired the new staff members up with veteran teachers who will serve as their mentors throughout the year.”

In addition to meeting their mentors, new staff also had an opportunity to ask questions to a panel of veteran teachers, where they gained insight into day-to-day procedures.

They also explored best practices and toured each building to gain a better understanding of the district as a whole.

“The most important part of orientation is that the new staff members realize that our mission and all of our decision-making is designed to put students first,” Froio said. “That is at the forefront of everything we do as educators.”

