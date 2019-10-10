Hannibal Students Display Work at Open House

HANNIBAL – Hundreds of Hannibal Central School District families recently filled the hallways of each school building during separate open house events.

At Dennis M. Kenney Middle School, students and parents had an opportunity to talk with teachers, tour the building and explore some of the vendor tables set up near the gymnasium.

Various community agencies as well as the district’s food service department, the DMK guidance team and the Hannibal Sports Boosters were all on hand to distribute resources to interested families.

One week after DMK’s successful event, Fairley families had an opportunity to see what was happening in elementary classrooms during its open house.

Students showed their parents and siblings some of the class projects they had been working on, from artwork to writing samples.

“This is a great turnout,” said Fairley Principal Amy Bird. “The students are so excited to show off their work, and it’s a chance for families to connect with staff members.”

Following the success of the DMK and Fairley events, the high school held its open house in conjunction with a pork roast and financial aid night.

The hallways, auditorium and gymnasium were filled with students and parents Sept. 26 as they met with teachers, engaged in conversation and received answers to curriculum-related questions.

For more information about upcoming events in the district, visit www.hannibalcsd.org.

