Hannibal Students Explore Careers in Agriculture

HANNIBAL – Agricultural careers were in the spotlight recently as Hannibal High School students learned about everything from farming to energy production during a field trip.

The interactive career day, hosted by Cayuga Community College’s agricultural initiatives program, provided students with an opportunity to explore various jobs within the farming sector.

Students learned from business experts at Behling’s Orchard, Wilkhom Dairy and Attis Biofuels/1886 Malt House.

“The tour featured mini workshop rotations for students to learn about each facility, its operations, associated careers, and hands-on demonstrations,” said Hannibal administrative intern Chrissy Rode.

The students learned about invasive species, agritourism, herd management and nutrition, automation, robotic milking, CAD style facility planning, veterinary medicine, quality control and how to process ethanol.

“Despite a super rainy day, we had incredible learning experiences, enriched with lots of insights of career possibilities right here in our local community,” Rode said.

