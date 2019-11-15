Hannibal Students Participate in Environmental Lesson

HANNIBAL – The significance of conservation and valuing natural resources recently took center stage at Dennis M. Kenney Middle School.

In the fifth grade science classrooms, students participated in workshops about climate change, preservation and interconnectivity, with the lesson culminating in a performance of “Emilia and the Heart of the Amazon.”

Students were engaged in the lesson as actors from Merry-Go-Round Playhouse took the stage to present the story of Emilia and her journey through the Amazon.

During her journey, she and her friends unite to prevent deforestation.

“The performance showed our students the real threat and impact that deforestation can have on our environment and on society as a whole,” said one fifth grade teacher. “This opened up our students’ eyes and gave them a chance to brainstorm their own strategies to reduce the use of natural resources.”

