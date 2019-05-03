Hannibal Town-Wide Yard Sales Slated

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal town-wide yard sales will take place on May 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Rain or shine.
A list of locations are available at: Travis Floral Shop, Hannibal Library, Susie’s Quick Mart, Tops and Hannibal Pharmacy.
Locations:
157 Durbin Road
193 State Route 3
6 Scott’s Drive
948 Sixty Six Road (Multi-family)
1010 Auburn Street (Saturday only)
21 New Meadows Drive
240 Sixty Six Road
883 Cayuga Street
12931 White Cemetery Road (Multi-family, inside)
63 Muck Drive
663 State Route 34
11 Sunrise Drive
70 Cowan Road
84 Mill Street (moving sale)
823 County Route 34 (multi-family)
879 Cayuga Street
14258 Wilde Road
380 Fulton Street
219 Durbin Road
