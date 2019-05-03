Hannibal Town-Wide Yard Sales Slated

HANNIBAL – The Hannibal town-wide yard sales will take place on May 4 and 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rain or shine.

A list of locations are available at: Travis Floral Shop, Hannibal Library, Susie’s Quick Mart, Tops and Hannibal Pharmacy.

Locations:

157 Durbin Road

193 State Route 3

6 Scott’s Drive

948 Sixty Six Road (Multi-family)

1010 Auburn Street (Saturday only)

21 New Meadows Drive

240 Sixty Six Road

883 Cayuga Street

12931 White Cemetery Road (Multi-family, inside)

63 Muck Drive

663 State Route 34

11 Sunrise Drive

70 Cowan Road

84 Mill Street (moving sale)

823 County Route 34 (multi-family)

879 Cayuga Street

14258 Wilde Road

380 Fulton Street

219 Durbin Road

