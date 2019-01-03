Hannibal Warriors Earn Scholar-Athlete Status

HANNIBAL – The New York State Public High School Athletic Association recently recognized four Hannibal Central School District teams for academic achievement during the fall season.

The scholar-athlete distinction celebrates teams that had at least 75 percent of its roster comprised of students who averaged 90 percent or higher.

Nearly four dozen Warriors were named scholar-athletes in the fall.

“Those student-athletes, teams and schools work very hard throughout the year and deserve to be recognized for their academic success,” the NYSPHSSA said on its website.

In Hannibal, the girls’ and boys’ varsity cross-country teams earned scholar-athlete status along with the girls’ varsity volleyball and girls’ varsity soccer teams.

Honorees included Alyssa Beck, Brittany Bishop, Emma Gombas, Hannah Kuc, Erynn Harris and Emily Weaver (cross-country); Sean Mason, Mason Garbus, Brandon Graham, Lucas Mason, Austin Calkins, Zach Gombas, Fenix Burger, Patrick Hall, Zach Gombas, Noah Kuc, Phillip Nosko, Thomas Kenyon, Steven Baker, Billy Lovejoy and Dillon Plantz (cross-country); Mackenzie Astle, Jasmin Bartlett, Jenna Cole, Magen Darling, Trisha Fiumara, Jazmyn Kieffer, Rebecca Marsh, Mary Myers, Nichole Oleyourryk, Julia Shortslef, Emma Wood and Samantha Emmons (soccer); and Alice Allen, Velvet Howland, Alyson Jones, Katherine McCraith, Kyraih Maliszewski, Ashlee Norris, Kaitlyn Ryder, Erica Stauring and Hannah Shattell (volleyball).

Individual scholar athletes were Rachael Cummins, Ryan Dennison, Jillian Hall, Emily Kerst and Emma Sanford (cheerleading); and Mathais Alton, Steven Boyer, Drew Harris, Ed Lamb, Zach Moore and Zach Shortslef (football).

