Hannibal Woman Charged With Nine Counts of Animal Abuse

HANNIBAL – On August 31, Lynn M. Hemingway (DOB 10/16/1958) was arrested by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office following an animal abuse investigation that began on July 6.

Hemingway has been charged with nine counts of overdriving, torturing and injuring animals; failure to provide proper sustenance under section 353 of the New York State Agriculture and Markets Law.

During the investigation, eight dogs and a sheep were seized from a property located at 379 County Route 21 in the town of Hannibal.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Oswego County SPCA, and other local veterinary offices during the investigation.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...