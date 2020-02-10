Hannibal’s Role in the Civil War Highlighted

HANNIBAL – Lowell Newvine, village of Hannibal and Hannibal Historical Society Historian will present a program on February 24, at 7 p.m. at the Hannibal Community Center.

The program will focus on Newvine’s latest book, “Hannibal’s Role in the Civil War” and will feature men from Hannibal who answered the call to arms.

Following the program, refreshments will be served and the book will be for sale.

For those who cannot attend, the book is for sale at Community Bank and the Hannibal Free Library in the village.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...