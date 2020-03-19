Harbor Lights Continues Services

MEXICO – Harbor Lights has been serving Oswego County for 26 years providing substance abuse treatment for the 1 in 13 individuals suffering from substance abuse. This is close to 16,000 individuals.

Currently coronavirus has 0 confirmed cases in Oswego County. The chance of an individual dying from substance abuse is significantly higher than dying from coronavirus.

Harbor Lights is dedicated to continue providing service during this health crisis.

Harbor Lights is taking significant precautions to prevent spread of coronavirus by screening all individuals daily entering our facility and significantly increasing our sanitation procedures.

We have also received certification to provide teleconference meeting between our professional staff and our clients for those who are unable to receive services on site.

We currently have no waiting time for admission to our services.

Harbor Lights is a New York State licensed outpatient facility located in Mexico, N.Y. It accepts Medicaid and most other insurances.

For further information call 315-963-0777 or visit our web site at harborlightscds.com.

