Harbor Lights Offers Adolescent Substance Abuse Group Therapy

MEXICO – Harbor Lights Chemical Dependency Services is now offering a group dedicated to adolescents who suffer from substance use or chemical dependency.

This is an hour long group and we meet every Tuesday from 3:00-4:00. We will provide education on addiction and specific substances such as, but not limited to, marijuana, alcohol, and opiates. In addition to offering education, we will also provide the tools needed for a successful recovery.

We will cover topics such as family communication, triggers, the effects of substance use on family, short and long term goals, in addition to several others.

For questions regarding the curriculum or to register, please contact Brynn Werme.

Phone: (315) 963-0777

Email: [email protected]

