Harbor Towne Gifts and Souvenirs Donates To Oswego Health Bazaar

OSWEGO – Harbor Towne Gifts and Souvenirs, of Oswego, has once again made a donation to the Oswego Health bazaar.

The local business has Snow Village’s three-piece Harley Davidson roadside motel.

Tickets to win the holiday decorations will be available at the bazaar to be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 10 and 11 in Oswego Hospital’s front lobby.

The bazaar will also include complete turkey and ham dinners both nights from 5 to 7 in the Oswego Hospital cafeteria.

Patrons can dine in or take out their dinners.

Takeout meals will be available beginning at 3:30 p.m. both days.

The cost of the dinners are $11 for either takeout or eat in, $6 for kids age 12 and younger and free for those age four and younger.

