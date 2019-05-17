Harborfest and Oswego Children’s Theater Team Up To Present ‘The Wizard of Oz’

OSWEGO – Harborfest and Oswego Children’s Theater will be teaming up again this summer to present “The Wizard of Oz” as the annual Harborfest Children’s Musical.

This classic tale, originally written by Central New York native L. Frank Baum, and later turned into one of the most beloved musicals in movie history is guaranteed to please audiences of all ages.

For the last several years, the Harborfest Children’s Musical has become a popular feature in the festival’s schedule.

Continuing this tradition Oswego Children’s Theater will present a special youth edition of the show featuring a large cast more than 75 of area youth along with bright costumes and a familiar story.

As with last year’s production, award winning directors Lyndsie and Kenneth Jones will take charge of the stage and music leadership roles, aided by producers Wayne and Kelly Mosher along with a group of dedicated parents.

Harborfest is one of the few admission-free festivals of its type in the country.

It was founded with the mission of creating a nationally recognized entertainment venue that attracts and engages a broad and diverse audience, celebrates and builds the local community and advances economic development in Oswego.

To learn more about Harborfest or to contribute to the support of the event, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego, NY 13126 or visit www.oswegoharborfest.com.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...