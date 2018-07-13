Harborfest Children’s Musical Features An Array Of Bright Costumes

OSWEGO – The 2018 Harborfest Children’s Musical, “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids,” will feature an array of colorful costumes.

With a large cast of about 60 area youth ranging in age from 18 months to 16 and the fact that a majority of the characters in the play are dogs, special attention has to be paid to making the costumes attractive, believable and comfortable, in the summer heat.

Given these conditions, the show’s costumer Kelly Mosher has been working night and day to get the all the costumes ready by the time the show opens Harborfest weekend.

The costume designs also have to take into account several varieties of canines including Dalmatians, Poodles, Chihuahuas, Boxers, Scotch Terriers, a Hound, a Sheepdog and a Great Dane.

In addition there are a number of human characters, along with a horse, a goose, and a cat.

The design process reaches climax during a theater proceedure known as a “costume parade.”

During a special rehearsal all the costumes for the show are tried on and paraded in front of the cast then any necessary adjustments are made.

“Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids” recently held such a parade with impressive results.

It is directed by Lyndsie and Ken Jones and is produced by Wayne Mosher and Kelly Mosher.

As a costume designer, Kelly Mosher learned her craft the hard way by working at it over the last 30 years or so.

The show is a musical version of the 1956 children’s novel of the same name written by Dodie Smith.

The story was adapted for the stage by Marcy Heisler, with music by Brian Smith, Dan Root, Martin Lee Fuller, Mel Leven, Randy Rogel and Richard Gibbs; lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Brian Smith, Dan Root, Martin Lee Fuller, Mel Leven, Randy Rogel and Richard Gibbs.

The music for the show was adapted and arranged by Bryan Louiselle.

The show is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Children’s Musical has been a traditional part of Harborfest for several years, being produced and directed by former Oswego music teachers Roxanne Farden and Roberta Palange.

With their retirement, the staff of the Oswego Children’s Theater took over the production.

The show will presented several times during the festival weekend on the Children’s Stage at West Park.

For more information, visit www.oswegoharborfest.com

