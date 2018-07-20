Harborfest Children’s Musical Looks At Life From A Dog’s Point Of View

OSWEGO – Did you ever think that the world be a better place if dogs were in charge?

Well, the 2018 Harborfest Children’s Musical “Disney’s 101 Dalmatians Kids,” takes a look at life from a dog’s point of view.

In this upside down world the dogs, Pongo and Perdita, consider their human owners to be their pets.

The dogs even arrange a romantic encounter so their humans, Roger and Anita, can meet, fall in love and eventually get married.

This all happens long before the the eponymous puppies from the title arrive on the scene.

Once they appear, the humans seem to become the dominant species once more, as the owners face the reality of taking care of so many puppies.

It is said that dogs are often much nicer than people.

This is certainly the case when the flamboyant Cruella Deville and her evil henchmen, Horace and Jasper, show up “to take the puppies off the Roger and Anita’s hands.”

Then when the humans seem at a loss to recover the stolen puppies, the dogs and other animals again come through with the “Twilight Bark” network to rescue the puppies and save the day.

The 2018 Harborfest Children’s Musical production of “Disney’s 101 Dalmatian Kids” features a large cast of about 60 young people ranging in age from 1 to 16 years.

Featured cast members include Sean Metcalf and Emma Deloft, as Pongo and Perdita, Dan Emmons and Morgan Samson as Roger and Anita,and Renee Scott as Cruella DeVille.

Other featured players include Sydney Osborn and Caralyn Bendetto as the two evil Henchmen, Horace and Jasper, and Alexandra Reith, as Nannie.

The Dalmatian puppies are played by Odin Mosher, Alexia Prosser, Amelia Wentworth, Wesley Elsner, Ethan D’Angelo, Elvie Kells, Ella Woolworth, Nolan Verberg, Althea Sawyer, Nina King, Natalie Bartlett, Leo Jones, Lee-Ann Hoisen, Issac Kearns, Lena Williams, Kiyarah Bragg, Thomas Rolfe, Cameron D’Angelo, Ellie Laird, Arianna Jones, Sophia Syrell, Olive Mosher, Elliot Jones, Max Clarke and Noah Kearns.

Other canine and animal characters include Ethan Mosher, as Thunderbolt the Wonder Dog; Casey Partlow, as Cruella’s Puppy; Leah Norton, Tabitha O’Connor, Layne Osborn, Tatum Shambo, Zachary Fox, Deena McDougal and Hailey Barbeau, as the members of the Twilight Bark; Gabriella Bartlett, Olivia Emmons, Anna Fox, and Peyton Giles, as the Chihuahaus; Mackenzie Mucahey, Alisa Busuladzic, Josie Metcalf and Aislinn Osborn, as the Poodles; Nathan Carr, Sage Osborn, Dylan Elsner and Trvor Griffiths, as the Boxers; and Anna Bartholomew, Ava Steinfeld, Grace Syrell and Ava Greeney, as the Scotties.

Additional human characters include Kaitlynn Cayer, as the the Police Woman, and Alexa Bell, as the Dog Catcher.

The show’s narrators include Avery Farfaglia, Gabriel Fox, Ben Norton Seth Pagliorolli, Lana Hsu, Emily Kearst and Austynn Milone-Grinnell.

The show is directed by Lyndsie and Ken Jones and is produced by Wayne and Kelly Mosher.

Kelly Mosher will design the costumes.

The show is a musical version of the 1956 children’s novel of the same name written by Dodie Smith.

The story was adapted for the stage by Marcy Heisler , with music by Brian Smith, Dan Root, Martin Lee Fuller, Mel Leven, Randy Rogel and Richard Gibbs; Lyrics by Marcy Heisler, Brian Smith, Dan Root, Martin Lee Fuller, Mel Leven, Randy Rogel and Richard Gibbs.

The music for the show was adapted and arranged by Bryan Louiselle.

The show is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

The Children’s Musical has been a traditional part of Harborfest for several years, being produced and directed by former Oswego music teachers Roxanne Farden and Roberta Palange.

With their retirement, the staff of the Oswego Children’s Theater took over the production.

The show will presented several times during the festival weekend on the Children’s Stage at West Park.

To learn more about the Children’s Musical, Harborfest itself, or to contribute to event, contact the Harborfest offices at 41 Lake St., Oswego, NY 13126 or visit www.oswegoharborfest.com

