Harborfest Director Presents Barclay With Framed 2018 Event Poster

OSWEGO – Assemblyman Will Barclay was recently presented with a framed copy of the winning poster from Harborfest’s annual poster contest by festival Executive Director Peter Myles.

Kristen Skinner, a senior at Oswego High School, designed this year’s winning poster, which incorporated aspects of the annual event including the lake, fireworks and music.

Framed copies of the poster will be presented to event sponsors and business members during Harborfest.

“The organizers of Harborfest do a great job involving the entire community in the event. It is great that high school artists are invited to take part in the poster contest and our youth are represented prominently in the event. I’m so proud of Kristen for creating a poster that perfectly represents this event. I look forward again this year to another great Harborfest,” said Barclay.

Harborfest will be held from July 26-29 in Oswego.

A calendar of events is available at http://www.oswegoharborfest.com/

