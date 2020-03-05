Harborfest Fundraiser

Want to help support Harborfest and enjoy an evening with family and friends at the same time?

On Friday, March 20 at Average Joe’s Beernasium at 2119 Downer Street Road in Baldwinsville a night of great music, dancing, and, yes, fundraising will be conducted to benefit this year’s latest edition of Oswego’s Harborfest.

Starting at 6 o’clock in the evening Hard Promises will be playing at their final Classic Rock Happy Hour of the season.

This is a special show to help support Oswego Harborfest 2020 with a silent auction, a lottery board and the ever popular 50-50 raffle.

The first 300 guests will receive free Hard Promises/Harborfest pins.

This event is being presented for Oswego Harborfest in conjunction with Average Joe’s Beernasium and Michelob Ultra.

Harborfest continually raises funds to present one of the largest free music celebrations in the Northeast. This year’s festivities commence on July 23 thru 26th and features not only several stages of free music, but food, rides and a spectacular Pathfinder Bank/Exelon Generation sponsored Grucci Fireworks display.

For further information about Harborfest or to provide financial support for the event please stop by the offices in the McCrobie Building at 41 Lake Street on Monday thru Wednesday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. or go to the festival website www.oswegoharborfest.com.

