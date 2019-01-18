Harborfest Fundraising Chicken BBQ Planned

OSWEGO, NY – Oswego Harborfest will conduct a “Half-Way to Harborfest” chicken BBQ on February 2 at Gibby’s Irish Pub.

Gibby Thompson, owner of Gibby’s Irish Pub on the corner of Lake and West Second streets, has volunteered his cooking expertise and business to play host to the event.

Fundraising efforts continue throughout the year and the annual BBQ is a favorite of Oswego Harbor Festivals.

This great tasting chicken barbeque runs from 3 – 6 p.m. with chicken, corn, salt potatoes and a roll all for $10 a dinner.

Pre-Sale tickets are available at Gibby’s, and at the Harborfest Office at 41 Lake St. (open from Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.).

Harborfest Executive Director Peter Myles said, “Gibby has been a tremendous supporter of the festival serving on the board of directors as well as volunteering his time throughout the year.

His barbeques are well known and always of high quality.

“Our annual chicken barbeque fundraiser is a great time to gather with friends, enjoy good company, great food, and get the excitement rolling for Harborfest 2019,” Myles added.

In conjunction with the barbeque, there will be a “Chinese Auction” with items provided from local businesses.

The upcoming Oswego Harborfest dates are July 25-28.

For marketing opportunities, as well as individual and business memberships, or any other questions or concerns, please contact the office at 315-343-6858, or email [email protected]

