Harborfest Seeking Business, Individual Memberships

OSWEGO – Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc., will conduct its 32nd event from July 25 – 28.

The website (www.oswgoharborfest.com) contains information on all our great music performances, attractions and vendors and is updated as additional information becomes available.

We need your help!

Oswego Harborfest is seeking business and individuals to become members of the festival.

We hope we can count on your support of this admission-free festival that brings approximately 75,000 people to our beautiful waterfront community.

Hopefully after the festival many of the festgoers and visitors will return to Oswego to visit our many museums, places of interest, restaurants and other business establishments, as well as take advantage of the many musical and cultural events and happenings that our great city has to offer throughout the year.

We invite you to visit (www.oswegoharborfest.com), grab a membership form and send it to us with a check.

Your name will be posted on our website as soon as we hear from you.

If you have any questions, please give us a call at 315-343-6858.

Oswego Harbor Festivals, Inc. thanks you in advance for your financial support.

